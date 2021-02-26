Lancaster-Lebanon league basketball championship set

Saturday Lancaster-Lebanon will crown both a girls and boys basketball league champion.

With March right around the corner, the last couple of days in February dwindles down teams in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. They are the only league hosting a league tournament. The York-Adams and Mid-Penn are skipping having a league championship this year since district play will start this Tuesday.

Lebanon has been a team all year fighting to be the top dog in the league. They hosted Cocalico Thursday night and got right to business. The first quarter was close but the second quarter, the Cedars explode and shutdown the Eagles, holding to them to just 4 points in the second.

The Cedars haven't won a league title since 2008 but will have their chance this Saturday after beating Cocalico 55 to 36.

"We're not done. We can't be happy right now. We can be happy and excited for the win. We always celebrate wins but we have to get right back to it and get after it for Saturday," said Tim Speraw, Lebanon head coach.

The one side of the boys bracket is decided and now the other half will be filled by either Lancaster Catholic of Hempfield.

It was a back and fourth battle at the home of the Crusaders and came down to the very end. Hempfield handed Lancaster Catholic's first lost in league play, beating them 58 to 52.

"I told them to enjoy this the next 2 hours dream about it and then switch your mindset lets come back and go to work on Friday, I understand Lebanon won they are tough kids they are well coach look for a great game," said Danny Walck, Hempfield head coach.

With the boys final set, it's the girls turn.

A girls team that's no strange to championships is Lancaster Catholic. The Crusaders came out fast and meant business. They hit the cruise control to beat Cocalico 46 to 29. The Crusaders will play for their fourth consecutive league title.

In the other girls semifinal game, Hempfield played host to Lancaster Mennonite.