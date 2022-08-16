Manheim Central, York High have fast and intense day 1 of camp

The York High Bearcats have a different vibe in 2022 as they look to take steps forward as a program.

YORK, Pa. — The first day of full contact is always a fun one for high school football teams.

Under the morning sun for the Manheim Central Barons, they're back to work after a fantastic 10-2 campaign last year.

This year, they're looking to take another step forward in the District III playoffs and to do that, fast, physical and intense is on the menu.

This weekend provides a test, with the first scrimmage against Manheim Township. The chance to hit someone in a different colored jersey is something everyone looks forward to.

Watch the video above to hear from the Barons.

The York High Bearcats hit the field for full camp with an evening session on day one. Under the watchful eye of Head Coach Russ Stoner, the Bearcats appeared sharp and focused.

York High is always a threat with a high-powered offense and skilled defense to make a run in to the playoffs, though in recent seasons they have run into so many road blocks once the post seasons began. This year while at practice, one can sense a different attitude and charisma with this group.