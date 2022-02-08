Here's the 2022 York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association Football Schedule

YORK, Pa. — With the departure of Gettysburg to the Mid-Penn Conference, the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association will have a slightly different look for the 2022 season.
Divisions I and II will have seven teams each, while Division III will have eight -- which means the members of the two biggest divisions will each have an extra non-league game to contend with this season.
Gettysburg's departure also allows Dover to drop from Division I to Division II during the current two-year realignment cycle.
Here, then, is how the YAIAA's football divisions will look this fall:
Division I: Central York, Dallastown, Northeastern, Red Lion, South Western, Spring Grove, William Penn
Division II: Dover, Eastern York, Kennard-Dale, New Oxford, Susquehannock, West York, York Suburban
Division III: Bermudian Springs, Biglerville, Delone Catholic, Fairfield, Hanover, Littlestown, York Catholic, York County Tech
The regular season begins Friday, August 26.
League play in the YAIAA opens Sept. 16.
Here's the full schedule. All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Friday, August 26
Non-League
Central Dauphin at Central York
Hempfield at Dallastown
Red Lion at Ephrata
South Western at Susquehannock
Waynesboro at Spring Grove
Dover at Northeastern
Eastern York at Columbia
New Oxford at Bermudian Springs
West York at ELCO
East Pennsboro at York Suburban
Pequea Valley at Biglerville
Trinity at Delone Catholic
Windber at Fairfield
Annville-Cleona at Hanover
Littlestown at Boiling Springs
York Catholic at Lancaster Catholic
York Tech at James Buchanan
Saturday, August 27
Non-League
Kennard-Dale at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.
William Penn at Woodland Hills, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Non-League
Cumberland Valley at Central York
Dallastown at Manheim Township
Northeastern at Red Land
Red Lion at West York
South Western at Dover
Spring Grove at Kennard-Dale
William Penn at Hempfield
Eastern York at Fairfield
New Oxford at Gettysburg
Littlestown at Susquehannock
York Suburban at Donegal
Boiling Springs at Bermudian Springs
Susquenita at Biglerville
Lancaster Catholic at Delone Catholic
Columbia at Hanover
Camp Hill at York Catholic
Saturday, Sept. 3
Non-League
Kutztown at York Tech, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Non-League
Central York at Hempfield
Hershey at Dallastown
Northeastern at Central Dauphin East
Red Lion at Reading
South Western at New Oxford
Shippensburg at Spring Grove
Carlisle at William Penn
Northern at Dover
Lampeter-Strasburg at Kennard-Dale
Bermudian Springs at Susquehannock
West York at Exeter Township
York Catholic at York Suburban
Biglerville at James Buchanan
Delone Catholic at Greencastle-Antrim
Fairfield at Hamburg
Hanover at Pequea Valley
Littlestown at Annville-Cleona
Open date: Eastern York
Saturday, Sept. 10
Non-League
Northern Lebanon at York Tech, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16
Division I
Central York at Spring Grove
Dallastown at South Western
William Penn at Northeastern
Division II
New Oxford at Dover
Eastern York at Kennard-Dale
York Suburban at West York
Division III
Bermudian Springs at York Catholic
Biglerville at Fairfield
Non-League
Red Lion at Elizabethtown
Susquehannock at Manheim Central
Saturday, Sept. 17
Division III
Delone Catholic at York Tech, 1 p.m.
Hanover at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Division I
South Western at Central York
Northeastern at Dallastown
Red Lion at William Penn
Division II
Dover at Susquehannock
Kennard-Dale at West York
York Suburban at New Oxford
Division III
Bermudian Springs at Biglerville
Littlestown at Delone Catholic
Fairfield at Hanover
Non-League
Spring Grove at Eastern York
Saturday, Sept. 24
Division III
York Catholic at York Tech, 1 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Division I
Central York at Dallastown
Spring Grove at Northeastern
South Western at Red Lion
Division II
Dover at York Suburban
West York at Eastern York
New Oxford at Susquehannock
Division III
Hanover at Bermudian Springs
Delone Catholic at York Catholic
Littlestown at Fairfield
Open Date: William Penn
Saturday, Oct. 1
Division III
Biglerville at York Tech, 2 p.m.
Non-League
Kennard-Dale at Fleetwood, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Division I
Central York at Northeastern
Red Lion at Spring Grove
Division II
Eastern York at Dover
Kennard-Dale at New Oxford
Susquehannock at York Suburban
Division III
Fairfield at Bermudian Springs
Biglerville at Delone Catholic
Hanover at York Catholic
York Tech at Littlestown
Non-League
West York at South Western
Saturday, Oct. 8
Division I
Dallastown at William Penn, 2 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
Division I
Red Lion at Central York
Northeastern at South Western
William Penn at Spring Grove
Division II
Susquehannock at Eastern York
York Suburban at Kennard-Dale
West York at New Oxford
Division III
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs
Biglerville at Hanover
York Tech at Fairfield
York Catholic at Littlestown
Non-League
Dallastown at Dover
Friday, Oct. 21
Division I
Spring Grove at Dallastown
Northeastern at Red Lion
South Western at William Penn
Division II
Dover at Kennard-Dale
Eastern York at York Suburban
Susquehannock at West York
Division III
Littlestown at Biglerville
Hanover at Delone Catholic
Fairfield at York Catholic
Non-League
Reading at Central York
Fort Hill (Md.) at New Oxford
Saturday, Oct. 22
Division III
Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Division I
Central York at William Penn
Dallastown at Red Lion
Spring Grove at South Western
Division II
Dover at West York
New Oxford at Eastern York
Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock
Division III
Bermudian Springs at Littlestown
York Catholic at Biglerville
Delone Catholic at Fairfield
York Tech at Hanover
Non-League
Northeastern at York Suburban