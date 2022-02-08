Here's the 2022 York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association Football Schedule

With the departure of Gettysburg to the Mid-Penn Conference, the YAIAA will have 22 teams; Dover will drop down to Division II.

YORK, Pa. — With the departure of Gettysburg to the Mid-Penn Conference, the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association will have a slightly different look for the 2022 season.

Divisions I and II will have seven teams each, while Division III will have eight -- which means the members of the two biggest divisions will each have an extra non-league game to contend with this season.

Gettysburg's departure also allows Dover to drop from Division I to Division II during the current two-year realignment cycle.

Here, then, is how the YAIAA's football divisions will look this fall:

Division I: Central York, Dallastown, Northeastern, Red Lion, South Western, Spring Grove, William Penn

Division II: Dover, Eastern York, Kennard-Dale, New Oxford, Susquehannock, West York, York Suburban

Division III: Bermudian Springs, Biglerville, Delone Catholic, Fairfield, Hanover, Littlestown, York Catholic, York County Tech

The regular season begins Friday, August 26.

League play in the YAIAA opens Sept. 16.

Here's the full schedule. All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Friday, August 26

Non-League

Central Dauphin at Central York

Hempfield at Dallastown

Red Lion at Ephrata

South Western at Susquehannock

Waynesboro at Spring Grove

Dover at Northeastern

Eastern York at Columbia

New Oxford at Bermudian Springs

West York at ELCO

East Pennsboro at York Suburban

Pequea Valley at Biglerville

Trinity at Delone Catholic

Windber at Fairfield

Annville-Cleona at Hanover

Littlestown at Boiling Springs

York Catholic at Lancaster Catholic

York Tech at James Buchanan

Saturday, August 27

Non-League

Kennard-Dale at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.

William Penn at Woodland Hills, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

Non-League

Cumberland Valley at Central York

Dallastown at Manheim Township

Northeastern at Red Land

Red Lion at West York

South Western at Dover

Spring Grove at Kennard-Dale

William Penn at Hempfield

Eastern York at Fairfield

New Oxford at Gettysburg

Littlestown at Susquehannock

York Suburban at Donegal

Boiling Springs at Bermudian Springs

Susquenita at Biglerville

Lancaster Catholic at Delone Catholic

Columbia at Hanover

Camp Hill at York Catholic

Saturday, Sept. 3

Non-League

Kutztown at York Tech, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Non-League

Central York at Hempfield

Hershey at Dallastown

Northeastern at Central Dauphin East

Red Lion at Reading

South Western at New Oxford

Shippensburg at Spring Grove

Carlisle at William Penn

Northern at Dover

Lampeter-Strasburg at Kennard-Dale

Bermudian Springs at Susquehannock

West York at Exeter Township

York Catholic at York Suburban

Biglerville at James Buchanan

Delone Catholic at Greencastle-Antrim

Fairfield at Hamburg

Hanover at Pequea Valley

Littlestown at Annville-Cleona

Open date: Eastern York

Saturday, Sept. 10

Non-League

Northern Lebanon at York Tech, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16

Division I

Central York at Spring Grove

Dallastown at South Western

William Penn at Northeastern

Division II

New Oxford at Dover

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale

York Suburban at West York

Division III

Bermudian Springs at York Catholic

Biglerville at Fairfield

Non-League

Red Lion at Elizabethtown

Susquehannock at Manheim Central

Saturday, Sept. 17

Division III

Delone Catholic at York Tech, 1 p.m.

Hanover at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Division I

South Western at Central York

Northeastern at Dallastown

Red Lion at William Penn

Division II

Dover at Susquehannock

Kennard-Dale at West York

York Suburban at New Oxford

Division III

Bermudian Springs at Biglerville

Littlestown at Delone Catholic

Fairfield at Hanover

Non-League

Spring Grove at Eastern York

Saturday, Sept. 24

Division III

York Catholic at York Tech, 1 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

Division I

Central York at Dallastown

Spring Grove at Northeastern

South Western at Red Lion

Division II

Dover at York Suburban

West York at Eastern York

New Oxford at Susquehannock

Division III

Hanover at Bermudian Springs

Delone Catholic at York Catholic

Littlestown at Fairfield

Open Date: William Penn

Saturday, Oct. 1

Division III

Biglerville at York Tech, 2 p.m.

Non-League

Kennard-Dale at Fleetwood, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Division I

Central York at Northeastern

Red Lion at Spring Grove

Division II

Eastern York at Dover

Kennard-Dale at New Oxford

Susquehannock at York Suburban

Division III

Fairfield at Bermudian Springs

Biglerville at Delone Catholic

Hanover at York Catholic

York Tech at Littlestown

Non-League

West York at South Western

Saturday, Oct. 8

Division I

Dallastown at William Penn, 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

Division I

Red Lion at Central York

Northeastern at South Western

William Penn at Spring Grove

Division II

Susquehannock at Eastern York

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale

West York at New Oxford

Division III

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs

Biglerville at Hanover

York Tech at Fairfield

York Catholic at Littlestown

Non-League

Dallastown at Dover

Friday, Oct. 21

Division I

Spring Grove at Dallastown

Northeastern at Red Lion

South Western at William Penn

Division II

Dover at Kennard-Dale

Eastern York at York Suburban

Susquehannock at West York

Division III

Littlestown at Biglerville

Hanover at Delone Catholic

Fairfield at York Catholic

Non-League

Reading at Central York

Fort Hill (Md.) at New Oxford

Saturday, Oct. 22

Division III

Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Division I

Central York at William Penn

Dallastown at Red Lion

Spring Grove at South Western

Division II

Dover at West York

New Oxford at Eastern York

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock

Division III

Bermudian Springs at Littlestown

York Catholic at Biglerville

Delone Catholic at Fairfield

York Tech at Hanover

Non-League