High School Football: 2022 Mid-Penn Conference schedule

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Mid-Penn Conference will have a slightly new look this fall with the addition of Gettysburg.

The Warriors moved out of the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and will join the Mid-Penn this season, which prompted a few changes in the conference's Colonial and Capital divisions.

Gettysburg will slide into the Colonial, adding a fourth Class 5A team to its lineup and giving the eight-team division an even split between 5A and 4A squads.

West Perry, a 4A school, will move to the Mid-Penn Capital, giving that division at seven-team alignment. The Mustangs are one of three 4A teams in the Capital, joining Big Spring and Boiling Springs.

The Mid-Penn's three other divisions -- Commonwealth, Keystone, and Liberty -- remain unchanged.

Here's the schedule for 2022.

All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Friday, August 26

Non-League

Hollidaysburg at Altoona

Mechanicsburg at Carlisle

Central Dauphin at Central York

Reading at Central Dauphin East

Harrisburg vs. St. Vincent Pallotti (MD) at Chambersburg HS, 8:30 p.m.

Williamsport at State College

Cedar Cliff at Shippensburg

Hershey at Gettysburg

Middletown at Lower Dauphin

Mifflin County at Central Mountain

Susquehanna Township at Milton Hershey

Lebanon at Palmyra

Red Land at Northern

East Pennsboro at York Suburban

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring

Waynesboro at Spring Grove

Boiling Springs at Littlestown

Newport at Camp Hill

Bishop Canevin at Steelton-Highspire

Trinity at Delone Catholic

West Perry at Susquenita

Hamburg at Halifax

Clearfield Area at Juniata

Line Mountain at Penns Valley

Williams Valley at Upper Dauphin

Saturday, August 27

Non-League

James Buchanan at York Tech, 1 p.m.

Imhotep Charter at Bishop McDevitt

Central Bucks East at Chambersburg, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 2

Non-League

Taylor Allerdice at Altoona

Governor Mifflin at Carlisle

Wilson at Central Dauphin

Central Dauphin East at Cedar Crest

Chambersburg at Northern

State College at Downingtown East

Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg

Waynesboro at Hershey

Lower Dauphin at Twin Valley

Shikellamy at Mifflin County

Middletown at Milton Hershey

Palmyra at East Pennsboro

Northeastern at Red Land

New Oxford at Gettysburg

Berkley Springs (WV) at Greencastle-Antrim

Big Spring at Shippensburg

Northern Lebanon at Susquehanna Township

Boiling Springs at Bermudian Spring

Camp Hill at York Catholic

Westinghouse at Steelton-Highspire

Roman Catholic at Trinity

Newport at West Perry

Halifax at Midd-West

Clear Spring (Md.) at James Buchanan

Juniata at Selinsgrove

Danville at Line Mountain

Susquenita at Biglerville

Upper Dauphin at Shenandoah

Saturday, Sept. 3

Non-League

Delaware Valley at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

West Toronto Prep (Can.) at Bishop McDevitt

Friday, Sept. 9

Non-League

Miffiln County at Altoona

Carlisle at William Penn

Central Dauphin at Coatesville

Northeastern at Central Dauphin East

Chambersburg at Waynesboro

Hollidaysburg at State College

Bishop McDevitt at La Salle College

McCaskey at Cedar Cliff

Hershey at Dallastown

Elizabethtown at Lower Dauphin

Milton Hershey at East Pennsboro

Donegal at Palmyra

Mechanicsburg at Red Land

Gettysburg at Boiling Springs

Delone Catholic at Greencastle-Antrim

Northern at Dover

Shippensburg at Spring Grove

Susquehanna Township at Middletown

Big Spring at Newport

Camp Hill at Upper Dauphin

West Perry at Juniata

Jenkintown at Halifax

Biglerville at James Buchanan

Line Mountain at Tri-Valley

Schuylkill Valley at Susquenita

Open Date: Steelton-Highspire

Saturday, Sept. 10

Non-League

Manheim Township at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Trinity at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Keystone

Bishop McDevitt at Palmyra

Friday, Sept. 16

Commonwealth

State College at Altoona

Harrisburg at Carlisle

Chambersburg at Central Dauphin

Central Dauphin East at Cumberland Valley

Keystone

Hershey at Cedar Cliff

Mifflin County at Lower Dauphin

Red Land at Milton Hershey

Colonial

East Pennsboro at Gettysburg

Waynesboro at Greencastle-Antrim

Mechanicsburg at Susquehanna Township

Shippensburg at Northern

Capital

Camp Hill at Big Spring

Steelton-Highspire at Boiling Springs

Trinity at West Perry

Liberty

Halifax at James Buchanan

Newport at Juniata

Susquenita at Upper Dauphin

Non-League

Middletown at Line Mountain

Thursday, Sept. 22

Colonial

Greencastle-Antrim at East Pennsboro

Gettysburg at Mechanicsburg

Susquehanna Township at Shippensburg

Friday, Sept. 23

Commonwealth

Altoona at Central Dauphin East

Carlisle at Chambersburg

Central Dauphin at State College

Keystone

Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt

Milton Hershey at Hershey

Lower Dauphin at Red Land

Palmyra at Mifflin County

Capital

Big Spring at Steelton-Highspire

Boiling Springs at Trinity

Middletown at Camp Hill

Liberty

Juniata at Halifax

Line Mountain at Susquenita

Upper Dauphin at Newport

Non-League

James Buchanan at West Perry

Saturday, Sept. 24

Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Colonial

Northern at Waynesboro, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Commonwealth

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley

Friday, Sept. 30

Commonwealth

Harrisburg at Altoona

Central Dauphin at Carlisle

State College at Central Dauphin East

Keystone

Bishop McDevitt at Milton Hershey

Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff

Red Land at Hershey

Lower Dauphin at Palmyra

Colonial

East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg

Shippensburg at Gettysburg

Greencastle-Antrim at Northern

Waynesboro at Susquehanna Township

Capital

Trinity at Big Spring

West Perry at Boiling Springs

Steelton-Highspire at Middletown

Liberty

Halifax at Upper Dauphin

James Buchanan at Juniata

Newport at Line Mountain

Non-League

Susquenita at Camp Hill

Thursday, Oct. 6

Keystone

Milton Hershey at Mifflin County

Friday, Oct. 7

Commonwealth

Altoona at Chambersburg

Carlisle at State College

Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin

Keystone

Hershey at Bishop McDevitt

Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin

Palmyra at Red Land

Colonial

Northern at East Pennsboro

Gettysburg at Waynesboro

Susquehanna Township at Greencastle-Antrim

Mechanicsburg at Shippensburg

Capital

Big Spring at West Perry

Steelton-Highspire at Camp Hill

Middletown at Trinity

Liberty

Line Mountain at Halifax

Upper Dauphin at James Buchanan

Susquenita at Newport

Non-League

Juniata at Boiling Springs

Saturday, Oct. 8

Commonwealth

Central Dauphin East at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

Commonwealth

Central Dauphin at Altoona

Carlisle at Cumberland Valley

Chambersburg at Central Dauphin East

Keystone

Red Land at Bishop McDevitt

Palmyra at Cedar Cliff

Mifflin County at Hershey

Colonial

East Pennsboro at Shippensburg

Greencastle-Antrim at Gettysburg

Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg

Northern at Susquehanna Township

Capital

Boiling Springs at Big Spring

Trinity at Camp Hill

Liberty

Halifax at Susquenita

James Buchanan at Line Mountain

Juniata at Upper Dauphin

Non-League

Steelton-Highspire at Newport

Saturday, Oct. 15

Commonwealth

State College at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Milton Hershey, 1:30 p.m.

Capital

West Perry at Middletown, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Capital

Middletown at Boiling Springs

Friday, Oct. 21

Commonwealth

Altoona at Carlisle

Central Dauphin East at Central Dauphin

Harrisburg at Chambersburg

Cumberland Valley at State College

Keystone

Bishop McDevitt at Mifflin County

Cedar Cliff at Red Land

Hershey at Lower Dauphin

Milton Hershey at Palmyra

Colonial

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro

Gettysburg at Northern

Mechanicsburg at Greencastle-Antrim

Shippensburg at Waynesboro

Capital

Steelton-Highspire at Trinity

Liberty

Newport at Halifax

Susquenita at James Buchanan

Line Mountain at Juniata

Non-League

Upper Dauphin at Big Spring

Saturday, Oct. 22

Capital

Camp Hill at West Perry

Friday, Oct. 28

Commonwealth

Altoona at Cumberland Valley

Carlisle at Central Dauphin East

State College at Chambersburg

Keystone

Lower Dauphin at Bishop McDevitt

Mifflin County at Red Land

Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff

Palmyra at Hershey

Colonial

East Pennsboro at Waynesboro

Gettysburg at Susquehanna Township

Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg

Northern at Mechanicsburg

Capital

Big Spring at Middletown

Boiling Springs at Camp Hill

West Perry at Steelton-Highspire

Liberty

James Buchanan at Newport

Juniata at Susquenita

Upper Dauphin at Line Mountain

Non-League

Trinity at Halifax

Saturday, Oct. 29

Commonwealth