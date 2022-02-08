High School Football: 2022 Mid-Penn Conference schedule

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Mid-Penn Conference will have a slightly new look this fall with the addition of Gettysburg.
The Warriors moved out of the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and will join the Mid-Penn this season, which prompted a few changes in the conference's Colonial and Capital divisions.
Gettysburg will slide into the Colonial, adding a fourth Class 5A team to its lineup and giving the eight-team division an even split between 5A and 4A squads.
West Perry, a 4A school, will move to the Mid-Penn Capital, giving that division at seven-team alignment. The Mustangs are one of three 4A teams in the Capital, joining Big Spring and Boiling Springs.
The Mid-Penn's three other divisions -- Commonwealth, Keystone, and Liberty -- remain unchanged.
Here's the schedule for 2022.
All games begin at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Friday, August 26
Non-League
Hollidaysburg at Altoona
Mechanicsburg at Carlisle
Central Dauphin at Central York
Reading at Central Dauphin East
Harrisburg vs. St. Vincent Pallotti (MD) at Chambersburg HS, 8:30 p.m.
Williamsport at State College
Cedar Cliff at Shippensburg
Hershey at Gettysburg
Middletown at Lower Dauphin
Mifflin County at Central Mountain
Susquehanna Township at Milton Hershey
Lebanon at Palmyra
Red Land at Northern
East Pennsboro at York Suburban
Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring
Waynesboro at Spring Grove
Boiling Springs at Littlestown
Newport at Camp Hill
Bishop Canevin at Steelton-Highspire
Trinity at Delone Catholic
West Perry at Susquenita
Hamburg at Halifax
Clearfield Area at Juniata
Line Mountain at Penns Valley
Williams Valley at Upper Dauphin
Saturday, August 27
Non-League
James Buchanan at York Tech, 1 p.m.
Imhotep Charter at Bishop McDevitt
Central Bucks East at Chambersburg, 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 2
Non-League
Taylor Allerdice at Altoona
Governor Mifflin at Carlisle
Wilson at Central Dauphin
Central Dauphin East at Cedar Crest
Chambersburg at Northern
State College at Downingtown East
Cedar Cliff at Mechanicsburg
Waynesboro at Hershey
Lower Dauphin at Twin Valley
Shikellamy at Mifflin County
Middletown at Milton Hershey
Palmyra at East Pennsboro
Northeastern at Red Land
New Oxford at Gettysburg
Berkley Springs (WV) at Greencastle-Antrim
Big Spring at Shippensburg
Northern Lebanon at Susquehanna Township
Boiling Springs at Bermudian Spring
Camp Hill at York Catholic
Westinghouse at Steelton-Highspire
Roman Catholic at Trinity
Newport at West Perry
Halifax at Midd-West
Clear Spring (Md.) at James Buchanan
Juniata at Selinsgrove
Danville at Line Mountain
Susquenita at Biglerville
Upper Dauphin at Shenandoah
Saturday, Sept. 3
Non-League
Delaware Valley at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
West Toronto Prep (Can.) at Bishop McDevitt
Friday, Sept. 9
Non-League
Miffiln County at Altoona
Carlisle at William Penn
Central Dauphin at Coatesville
Northeastern at Central Dauphin East
Chambersburg at Waynesboro
Hollidaysburg at State College
Bishop McDevitt at La Salle College
McCaskey at Cedar Cliff
Hershey at Dallastown
Elizabethtown at Lower Dauphin
Milton Hershey at East Pennsboro
Donegal at Palmyra
Mechanicsburg at Red Land
Gettysburg at Boiling Springs
Delone Catholic at Greencastle-Antrim
Northern at Dover
Shippensburg at Spring Grove
Susquehanna Township at Middletown
Big Spring at Newport
Camp Hill at Upper Dauphin
West Perry at Juniata
Jenkintown at Halifax
Biglerville at James Buchanan
Line Mountain at Tri-Valley
Schuylkill Valley at Susquenita
Open Date: Steelton-Highspire
Saturday, Sept. 10
Non-League
Manheim Township at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Trinity at Wyomissing, 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Keystone
Bishop McDevitt at Palmyra
Friday, Sept. 16
Commonwealth
State College at Altoona
Harrisburg at Carlisle
Chambersburg at Central Dauphin
Central Dauphin East at Cumberland Valley
Keystone
Hershey at Cedar Cliff
Mifflin County at Lower Dauphin
Red Land at Milton Hershey
Colonial
East Pennsboro at Gettysburg
Waynesboro at Greencastle-Antrim
Mechanicsburg at Susquehanna Township
Shippensburg at Northern
Capital
Camp Hill at Big Spring
Steelton-Highspire at Boiling Springs
Trinity at West Perry
Liberty
Halifax at James Buchanan
Newport at Juniata
Susquenita at Upper Dauphin
Non-League
Middletown at Line Mountain
Thursday, Sept. 22
Colonial
Greencastle-Antrim at East Pennsboro
Gettysburg at Mechanicsburg
Susquehanna Township at Shippensburg
Friday, Sept. 23
Commonwealth
Altoona at Central Dauphin East
Carlisle at Chambersburg
Central Dauphin at State College
Keystone
Cedar Cliff at Bishop McDevitt
Milton Hershey at Hershey
Lower Dauphin at Red Land
Palmyra at Mifflin County
Capital
Big Spring at Steelton-Highspire
Boiling Springs at Trinity
Middletown at Camp Hill
Liberty
Juniata at Halifax
Line Mountain at Susquenita
Upper Dauphin at Newport
Non-League
James Buchanan at West Perry
Saturday, Sept. 24
Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Colonial
Northern at Waynesboro, 1 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Commonwealth
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley
Friday, Sept. 30
Commonwealth
Harrisburg at Altoona
Central Dauphin at Carlisle
State College at Central Dauphin East
Keystone
Bishop McDevitt at Milton Hershey
Mifflin County at Cedar Cliff
Red Land at Hershey
Lower Dauphin at Palmyra
Colonial
East Pennsboro at Mechanicsburg
Shippensburg at Gettysburg
Greencastle-Antrim at Northern
Waynesboro at Susquehanna Township
Capital
Trinity at Big Spring
West Perry at Boiling Springs
Steelton-Highspire at Middletown
Liberty
Halifax at Upper Dauphin
James Buchanan at Juniata
Newport at Line Mountain
Non-League
Susquenita at Camp Hill
Thursday, Oct. 6
Keystone
Milton Hershey at Mifflin County
Friday, Oct. 7
Commonwealth
Altoona at Chambersburg
Carlisle at State College
Cumberland Valley at Central Dauphin
Keystone
Hershey at Bishop McDevitt
Cedar Cliff at Lower Dauphin
Palmyra at Red Land
Colonial
Northern at East Pennsboro
Gettysburg at Waynesboro
Susquehanna Township at Greencastle-Antrim
Mechanicsburg at Shippensburg
Capital
Big Spring at West Perry
Steelton-Highspire at Camp Hill
Middletown at Trinity
Liberty
Line Mountain at Halifax
Upper Dauphin at James Buchanan
Susquenita at Newport
Non-League
Juniata at Boiling Springs
Saturday, Oct. 8
Commonwealth
Central Dauphin East at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
Commonwealth
Central Dauphin at Altoona
Carlisle at Cumberland Valley
Chambersburg at Central Dauphin East
Keystone
Red Land at Bishop McDevitt
Palmyra at Cedar Cliff
Mifflin County at Hershey
Colonial
East Pennsboro at Shippensburg
Greencastle-Antrim at Gettysburg
Waynesboro at Mechanicsburg
Northern at Susquehanna Township
Capital
Boiling Springs at Big Spring
Trinity at Camp Hill
Liberty
Halifax at Susquenita
James Buchanan at Line Mountain
Juniata at Upper Dauphin
Non-League
Steelton-Highspire at Newport
Saturday, Oct. 15
Commonwealth
State College at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Keystone
Lower Dauphin at Milton Hershey, 1:30 p.m.
Capital
West Perry at Middletown, 2 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Capital
Middletown at Boiling Springs
Friday, Oct. 21
Commonwealth
Altoona at Carlisle
Central Dauphin East at Central Dauphin
Harrisburg at Chambersburg
Cumberland Valley at State College
Keystone
Bishop McDevitt at Mifflin County
Cedar Cliff at Red Land
Hershey at Lower Dauphin
Milton Hershey at Palmyra
Colonial
Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro
Gettysburg at Northern
Mechanicsburg at Greencastle-Antrim
Shippensburg at Waynesboro
Capital
Steelton-Highspire at Trinity
Liberty
Newport at Halifax
Susquenita at James Buchanan
Line Mountain at Juniata
Non-League
Upper Dauphin at Big Spring
Saturday, Oct. 22
Capital
Camp Hill at West Perry
Friday, Oct. 28
Commonwealth
Altoona at Cumberland Valley
Carlisle at Central Dauphin East
State College at Chambersburg
Keystone
Lower Dauphin at Bishop McDevitt
Mifflin County at Red Land
Milton Hershey at Cedar Cliff
Palmyra at Hershey
Colonial
East Pennsboro at Waynesboro
Gettysburg at Susquehanna Township
Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg
Northern at Mechanicsburg
Capital
Big Spring at Middletown
Boiling Springs at Camp Hill
West Perry at Steelton-Highspire
Liberty
James Buchanan at Newport
Juniata at Susquenita
Upper Dauphin at Line Mountain
Non-League
Trinity at Halifax
Saturday, Oct. 29
Commonwealth
Central Dauphin at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.