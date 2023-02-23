State Police continue search for woman missing since 2012

Chelsea Lee Ricker, 24, of Philadelphia, was last heard from in February 2012.

PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) continue to search for a missing woman 11 years after her disappearance.

Chelsea Lee Ricker, 24, of Philadelphia, was last heard from on Feb. 19, 2012, according to police.

Troopers say she was last seen in a verbal argument with her roommate in an apartment above the SKA Coffee Shop in the 2400 block of Kensington Avenue.

Ricker is described as a white woman with blonde hair and hazel eyes, with a tattoo of the letters "BS" on her lower back and a tattoo of a bumblebee on her shoulder. She is 5 foot 6 and 130 pounds.