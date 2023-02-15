Body found along Lancaster County roadway was missing 70-year-old man, police say

The body was found at 3:46 a.m. Tuesday along the 400 block of West Burkholder Road in Clay Township. The death is not considered suspicious, police say.

LITITZ, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County said a dead body found Tuesday along the side of the road in Clay Township was that of a 70-year-old man who went missing.

The body was found shortly before 4 a.m., about five feet off the shoulder of the roadway on the 400 block of West Burkholder Road, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Responding officers could not detect any vital signs from the man, but attempted lifesaving measures until EMS personnel arrived at the scene, police said.

Once EMS arrived, police began attempting to determine the man's identity. They later learned he had gone missing from a nearby residence.

The EMS provider transported the victim to Ephrata WellSpan Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased, according to police.

The Office of the Lancaster County Coroner was advised of the death and followed procedures for making further determinations as to the cause and manner of death.