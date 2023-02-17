Cold Case Investigation: 8-year-old Cherrie Mahan disappeared in Butler County in 1985

Mahan, who was 8 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen exiting a school bus on Feb. 22, 1985 in Butler County, State Police said.

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are continuing their efforts to solve a cold case involving the disappearance of 8-year-old Cherrie Mahan, which occurred nearly 40 years ago in Butler County.

Mahan was last seen on Feb. 22, 1985, when she got off her school bus on Cornplanter Road in Winfield Township.

Witnesses later told police that a blue or green conversion-style van was in the area of Cornplanter Road when Mahan got off the bus.

The driver of the van was never identified, nor was the vehicle found, according to police. Investigators would like to question the driver or any occupants of the van.

Mahan was last seen in a gray jacket, denim blue jean skirt, blue leg warmers, tan ankle boots, and a blue bookbag. She would be 46 years old today.

To assist in the investigation, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recently issued a photo rendering of what Mahan might look like today.

Anyone with information regarding Mahan's disappearance is encouraged to contact the State Police Butler Barracks at (724) 284-8100, anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477), or submit an anonymous tip online.