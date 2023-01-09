Two suspects arrested after shots-fired call in York, police say

The suspects were found in the area of a shots-fired call near Penn Park on Jan. 5, according to police. Both men were armed.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police announced the arrests of two suspects following a shots-fired incident in the city last week.

The suspects were arrested by officers responding to a shots-fired call at 3:44 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5 in the area of Penn Park, police said.

Officers made contact with several witnesses and recovered multiple spent shell casings at the scene, according to police.

A short time later, police found two armed male suspects exiting a breezeway between two homes on the first block of S. Newberry Street. The suspects were stopped and detained in the area of Brooklyn Avenue and West King Street, police said.

The first suspect, who was found to be in possession of a handgun, is a person not to possess a firearm and had multiple outstanding warrants for their arrest, police claim.

The second suspect was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and marijuana, and later admitted to stealing the firearm from a vehicle, according to police.