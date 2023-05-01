Authorities announce criminal homicide charges in 2021 Cousler Park shooting death

District Attorney Dave Sunday and police announced criminal homicide charges in the July 2021 shooting death of 20-year-old Justin Griffith.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — Officials announced criminal homicide charges in connection to the 2021 shooting death of 20-year-old Justin Griffith at Cousler Park in York.

District Attorney Dave Sunday was joined by members of the Northern York County Regional Police while announcing charges after a grand jury investigation into the shooting.

According to police, on July 5, 2021 around 9:00 p.m., Griffith was one of two people that were shot at Cousler Park in the 1000 block of Church Road in Manchester Township.

Griffith was taken to York Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Now, charges are expected to be announced in connection to his death.