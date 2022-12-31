Police investigating overnight fatal shooting of 19-year-old

The York City Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old woman.

Officers responded to the 300 block of West Jackson Street in York around 12:35 a.m. for a reported shooting.

There, they allegedly found a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she later passed away, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.