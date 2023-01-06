Police arrest 4 in York after 'social media bragging' supplies video evidence

Police investigating the Dec. 31 shooting death of Amiya Paige found videos posted on social media depicting "the reckless shooting of firearms," the department said

YORK, Pa. — Three adults and one juvenile were arrested in York this week after investigators used video clips posted on social media against them, the York City Police Department said Friday.

Police found the video clips while investigating the Dec. 31, 2022, shooting death of 18-year-old Amiya Paige on the 300 block of West Jackson Street, the police department said.

The video clips depicted the "reckless shooting of firearms in public spaces, an act that is unacceptable in this community," the police department said.

Investigators used the video evidence to obtain four search warrants, which were executed on Wednesday and Thursday, police said.

Three adults and one juvenile were taken into custody, and the following items were seized, according to police:

2.5 pounds of marijuana

10 grams of cocaine

19 grams of heroin

59 grams of crack cocaine

3 firearms, one of which was stolen, and one had a device that converted it into an automatic weapon

"These law enforcement actions should serve as a reminder to those involved in gun violence that this behavior will not be tolerated," the police department said. "Furthermore, the use of social media to boast about these violent actions is not only grotesque, but also shameful."

On Jan. 3, police charged Alajah Elizabeth Holmes, 19, with criminal homicide in relation to Paige's death and said they were searching for her.