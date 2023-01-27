x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
York County

Police: York County man pointed gun at neighbor during confrontation

Timothy Kauffman, 37, of Felton, is charged with terroristic threats and reckless endangerment in connection to the Thursday night incident, police say.
Credit: FOX43

FELTON, Pa. — A York County man has been charged with terroristic threats and reckless endangerment following an incident Thursday night in East Hopewell Township, according to State Police.

Timothy Kauffman, 37, of Felton, was charged after police say he pointed a firearm at a neighbor during a confrontation at about 4:04 p.m. on the 12000 block of Cross Roads Ave.

The victim told police he was driving past Kauffman's house when Kauffman exited his home and pointed a firearm at him.

Police attempted to make contact with Kauffman at his house, but he refused to come outside, police said.

He was eventually convinced to come out and was taken into custody, according to police.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Police identify 3 people found dead on ground outside York County home

Before You Leave, Check This Out