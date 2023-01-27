Police: York County man pointed gun at neighbor during confrontation

Timothy Kauffman, 37, of Felton, is charged with terroristic threats and reckless endangerment in connection to the Thursday night incident, police say.

FELTON, Pa. — A York County man has been charged with terroristic threats and reckless endangerment following an incident Thursday night in East Hopewell Township, according to State Police.

Timothy Kauffman, 37, of Felton, was charged after police say he pointed a firearm at a neighbor during a confrontation at about 4:04 p.m. on the 12000 block of Cross Roads Ave.

The victim told police he was driving past Kauffman's house when Kauffman exited his home and pointed a firearm at him.

Police attempted to make contact with Kauffman at his house, but he refused to come outside, police said.