Harrisburg high school teacher arrested after police say he sent threatening messages

The math teacher was charged on Thursday after police say he sent messages to other staff members which "could reasonably be translated as veiled threats."

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A teacher at Harrisburg's John Harris High School is facing criminal charges after allegedly sending threatening emails to other school staff members.

On March 17, police charged the math teacher, David Delong, with one count of terroristic threats, after they say he sent emails which contained several messages that "could reasonably be translated as veiled threats."

Delong was not present at the school at the time officials say the emails were sent or when the information was given to the police.