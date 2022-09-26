York County woman accused of throwing knife at father of her 2-year-old during argument

Jill Streavig, 42, is charged with simple assault, child endangerment, terroristic threats and harassment in connection to the alleged Sept. 6 incident in Etters.

ETTERS, Pa. — A York County woman is facing multiple charges after police say she threw a knife at the father of her 2-year-old child and threatened to kill him during a confrontation earlier this month in Newberry Township.

Jill Rachel Streavig, 42, of Etters, was intoxicated and under the influence of marijuana at the time of the alleged confrontation, which occurred on the afternoon of Sept. 6 at her home on the 400 block of Old Quaker Road, according to police.

Police say the victim in the case, the father of Streavig's 2-year-old child, arrived at her home that afternoon. He and Streavig got into an argument, during which Streavig allegedly asked "You want to see crazy?" and brandished a knife before throwing it at him and the child.

The knife struck the kitchen island, the victim told police.

Streavig then allegedly followed the victim around the house, threatening to kill him multiple times.

The victim left the house, leaving the 2-year-old with Streavig, police said.

While he was gone, Streavig allegedly sent him multiple threatening text messages. He then contacted police, according to the complaint.

When police arrived at Streavig's home, they were unable to make contact with her, the complaint states. The victim returned and allowed police to access the inside of the home, where they found Streavig hiding in the basement's crawl space, holding the 2-year-old, according to the complaint.

Streavig allegedly refused to let go of the child and resisted attempts to place her in restraints.

She allegedly showed signs of intoxication and admitted to police that she had consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana earlier in the day, according to the complaint.

Police said Streavig was "in no way capable" of caring for a 2-year-old child, and was placed under arrest.