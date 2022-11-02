Lower Windsor Township Police filed Terroristic Thread charge against East Prospect man

Michael Allen Ernst, 35, was charged with committing the act of Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threat, amount other charges

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An East Prospect Borough man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault following an incident in York County, according to Lower Windsor Township Police.

Michael Allen Ernst, 35, from East Prospect, was charged with more than five offenses in relation to the alleged incident, which happened while Ernst was located in the first block of East Maple Street.

According to the criminal complaint, Ernst allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest with scissors.

Police say when they interviewed Ernst, he admitted to "violently" throwing the victim out of his house and defending himself with a screwdriver.

Based on the incident report, an officer with the Lower Windsor Township Police Department took Ernst into custody and was later transported to Central Booking.

While in Central Booking, Ernst was charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault

Terroristic Threats with the intent to terrorize another

Recklessly endangering another person

Two counts of Simple Assault

Harassment - Subject Other to Physical contact

Magisterial District Judge Fishel's Office will schedule the preliminary hearing concerning the case.