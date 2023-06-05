Traffic on I-83 South near Glen Rock slowed due to police activity, reports say

511pa.com reports a lane restriction on the interstate near Glen Rock. Police are reportedly searching for a suspect, according to witness accounts on social media.

GLEN ROCK, Pa. — Police activity in southern York County has disrupted traffic along Interstate 83, according to 511pa.com and eyewitness accounts on social media.

Witnesses traveling on the interstate near Glen Rock noted a heavy police presence, and 511pa reports there is a lane restriction along I-83 South.

One witness reported on social media that police said they are searching for a man who is "armed and dangerous."

Emergency dispatch confirmed police are searching for a robbery suspect out of Springettsbury Township.

Another witness said traffic is backed up between Glen Rock and Loganville, and described seeing officers in bulletproof vests.

According to another witness, police were searching a wooded area.

UPDATE: Police activity on I-83 southbound at Mile Post: 9.0. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) June 5, 2023