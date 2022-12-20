Police searching for teen missing overnight at Pine Grove Furnace Park

Luke Rissler, 19, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, walking towards a bathroom in the park with his dog.

GARDNERS, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and local authorities are searching for a 19-year-old boy who has been missing overnight at Pine Grove Furnace Park.

Luke Rissler was last seen on Dec. 19 with his dog, leaving his family’s cabin to walk towards the bathhouse near the intersection of State Route 233 and Pine Grove Road.

He was reported missing at 4:30 p.m. Monday when his dog returned to his parents without him.

Rissler is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue winter coat with a hood, jeans and sneakers.

Crews searched the 696-acre Pine Grove Furnace Park, which is surrounded by the 86,000 acre Michaux State Forest, throughout the night due to the low temperatures.

PSP conducted ground and aerial searches of the area. The search continues with local emergency response agencies from Cumberland and York counties assisting the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.