York man wanted for alleged sexual abuse of two minors

YORK, Pa. — Police are searching for a York man facing several charges relating to the sexual assault of two children.

David Joseph Ramsey Jr., 40, has been charged with rape of a child, involuntarily deviate sexual intercourse with a child, two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13, two counts of corruption of minors, two counts of indecent assault without the consent of others, two counts of corruption of minors and two counts of indecent exposure.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, a victim of Ramsey's came forward in February 2022, alleging that he had inappropriately touched himself and the victim on numerous occasions.

The victims alleged that if they didn't comply with Ramsey Jr.'s demands he would make them stand in a corner and inappropriately touch them.