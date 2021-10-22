Man dies of injuries sustained in fire at Spring Garden Township home Wednesday night

Richard Hinkle, 72, succumbed to injuries sustained in the fire Thursday morning at York Hospital, York County Coroner Pamela Gay said Friday.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has died of injuries sustained in a fire at his Spring Garden Township home earlier this week, the York County Coroner's Office said Friday.

Richard Hinkle, 72, succumbed to his injuries Thursday morning at York Hospital, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.

Hinkle was injured in a fire at his home on the 1500 block of Hollywood Parkway Wednesday night. He was found unresponsive inside the home by emergency personnel responding to the call of a fire at 6:30 p.m.

He was transported to York Hospital, where he underwent life-saving measures for smoke inhalation, but died Thursday morning.

Gay determined Hinkle died of elevated carbon monoxide as a result of the fire. The manner of death was ruled accidental.