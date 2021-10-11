Suspect arrested in shots-fired incident in West York home

Ashley Omar Santos-Pagan, 30, is accused of breaking into the home, threatening a resident, and discharging a firearm in the Sept. 18 incident.

WEST YORK, Pa. — West York Police have arrested a suspect accused of breaking into a house and firing several shots from a handgun while inside in an incident in the borough last month.

Ashley Omar Santos-Pagan, 30, of York, is charged with burglary, terroristic threats, and possessing the instruments of crime in connection to the incident, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 at a home in West York, police say.

According to police, Santos-Pagan got into an argument with the resident of the Dewey Street home. He allegedly broke into the home, threatened the victim, and shot several rounds from a handgun he had in his possession, police say.

Investigators obtained numerous witness statements and viewed surveillance footage from the area around the crime scene to determine Santos-Pagan was a suspect, police say.

"WYBPD wants to remind the public that we will not tolerate gun violence in our community, and that the full weight of the West York Police will be directed at holding those who bring violence to our streets accountable," the department said in a statement.