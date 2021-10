Fire crews are still on scene as of 4:30 a.m.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An abandoned warehouse in New Cumberland caught fire in the early hours of Oct. 21, according to Cumberland County dispatch.

Dispatch received the call around 12:30 a.m. At the time, it was a first alarm fire.

The warehouse went up in flames on the 600 block of Walnut Alley, in New Cumberland, Cumberland County.