Suspect in York shooting that injured two people apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Connecticut

Isaac Ramos-Perez is accused of shooting two people in York on Dec. 23, injuring them both.

YORK, Pa. — A York County man wanted in connection to a December 2022 shooting that injured two people has been captured by U.S. Marshals in Connecticut, authorities announced Friday.

Isaac Ramos-Perez is accused of shooting a 44-year-old woman and her 24-year-old son multiple times during a Dec. 23, 2022 incident in York. Both victims were injured in the shooting, one of them sustaining permanent damage, according to police.

Ramos-Perez later contacted the victims' friends and relatives and threatened to "finish the job," according to investigators.

He was charged with two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, and terroristic threats.

On Friday, the Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force and Hartford Police Department apprehended Ramos-Perez in a makeshift apartment located in the industrial area of Hartford.

Ramos-Perez was transported to the Hartford Police Department and charged as a fugitive from justice.