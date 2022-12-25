Christmas eve shooting in West York Borough

West York Borough Police are searching for the suspect in a late-night shooting that left one injured.

YORK, Pa. — West York Borough Police Department are currently searching for the person responsible for a shooting that left one injured on Christmas eve.

The incident occurred at 11:45 p.m. on Dec 24. Police were dispatched to W. Market and Dewey Streets to investigate a reported shooting.

Chief of Public Safety for the department Matthew Millsaps told FOX43 one adult male was shot in his leg; however, while being transported to a hospital for non-threatening injuries he got out of the ambulance against the guidance of emergency medical providers.

The victim reportedly left the scene with an adult female, and police note this individual was also recently shot in York, Pa.

Witnesses told police that an argument with unknown participants preceded the shooting and that they fled in a dark-colored SUV.