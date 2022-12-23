Police investigating York shooting that injured two

At the scene, police located a 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man who had both been shot.

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that injured two.

According to police, officers responded to an address in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street for a shooting.

At the scene, police located a 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man who had both been shot.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to police.

An investigation has been opened.

Anyone with information on the shooting has been encouraged to contact the York City Police Department by either emailing Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org, calling the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or contacting the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or at 717-849-2219.