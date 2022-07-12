York City Police ask for more community help to tackle gun violence

Police recovered numerous guns and ammo from suspect of July 6th shooting

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are calling for more community help to find the suspects of a deadly shooting on West Philadelphia Street last Thursday. This comes after one of the suspects was arrested Monday, and an array of weapons were recovered.

"The people out there who still don't understand that this growing gun violence in our communities and all across the country is the priority need this kind of a wake-up call," said York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow.

Numerous guns, bullets, and magazines were recovered from the home of Jaquez Brown, who was arrested in connection with the July 6 shooting on West Philadelphia Street. Over 100 shots were fired in the killing of Shaheim Carr.

The incident is highlighting the concern of rising gun violence among people living in the city.

“It worries me as a citizen, and so hopefully it will stop," said Michael Wiley of York.

Mayor Michael Helfrich says more legislation is needed in order to tackle gun violence in York.

“Is this the country we want? That’s just my question right there," said Helfrich. "I say, no. I say that individuals do not need this kind of firepower.”

York detectives credited the use of community cameras and resident cooperation for getting Brown and his guns into police custody. However, three suspects remain at large in the case and many more homicide cases remain unsolved.

Residents and police alike are calling for more community involvement to help curb violence in the city.

“Hopefully people can come together and stop this violence and everything," said Wiley.

“The police can’t do it by themselves," added Mayor Helfrich. "If you help us, we can help you, and we can all have a better community.”