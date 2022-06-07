x
Police investigating shooting on West Philadelphia Street in York

The incident was reported at 11:13 a.m. on the 300 block of W. Philadelphia St., according to emergency dispatch.
Credit: Logan Perrone/FOX43

YORK, Pa. — Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a reported shooting in York, according to emergency dispatch accounts.

The incident was first reported at 11:13 a.m. It occurred on the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street, near Faith Avenue and Mack Way, according to dispatch.

Dispatch warned responders to be wary, stating that the scene was dangerous.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

