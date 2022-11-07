Suspect in deadly West Philadelphia Street shooting in York arrested, police say

Jaquez Brown, of York, is one of four suspects seen firing at 27-year-old Shaheim Carr last Wednesday, according to York City Police.

York City Police announced the arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred last week on the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street.

Jaquez Brown, 26, of York, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of 27-year-old Shaheim Carr, who died at the scene of the shooting on Wednesday.

Police say Brown is one of four occupants of a 2015 Ford Fusion that fired at Carr as he exited a home on the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street shortly after 11 a.m. on July 6.

The entire incident was captured by multiple surveillance cameras, according to police. Brown and the vehicle's other three occupants are all seen firing multiple shots at Carr, who was carrying a black backpack as he walked toward his car, which was parked along the street.

After Carr was struck, he fell to the ground, got up, and tried to run back toward a nearby breezeway. The suspects continued walking toward him on foot and firing, following Carr into the breezeway and out of camera view, police said.

Moments later, three of the suspects are seen leaving the breezeway on foot returning to their vehicle, while the fourth stops to pick up Carr's cell phone, which he dropped after being struck by gunfire, according to police.

Brown, who police say was wearing a black Adidas track suit, is seen on the footage pausing to reload during the attack on Carr. After the shooting, he is seen carrying a black backpack that police believe was the one Carr was carrying.

Using surveillance footage from multiple cameras, police say they were able to track the suspect's vehicle from the scene of the shooting to the 800 block of Norway Street and East Maple Street, where the suspect later identified as Brown is seen exiting the vehicle.

Other surveillance footage tracked Brown's path from the vehicle to a home on Wheatlyn Drive in Spring Garden Township.

Police used other surveillance cameras in the area to find footage of Brown entering the same suspect vehicle on the morning of the homicide, according to the criminal complaint.

The vehicle had been reported stolen on May 17, according to police.

Police used surveillance footage and social media posts to determine the suspect in the black track suit was Brown, and determined he was in a relationship with a woman at the address on Wheatlyn Drive.