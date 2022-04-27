Clothing fundraiser to benefit new foundation honoring Lt. William Lebo

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from a t-shirt and sweatshirt fundraiser will go towards the William D. Lebo Memorial Foundation.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Almost a month after Lt. William Lebo of the Lebanon City Police Department died in the line of duty, community members are still pouring out support for his family members and fellow officers.

The Lebanon County District Attorney's Office announced a new fundraiser related to Lebo in a Facebook post on Tuesday. T-shirts and sweatshirts bearing Lebo's name and death date on the backdrop of an American flag are now available to the public. Prices range from $20 to $30.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the William D. Lebo Memorial Foundation. The foundation, established by Lebo's wife Lora, will help the development of police leadership in Lebanon.