Life of fallen Lebanon police lieutenant remembered with memorial service

Hundreds of family members, friends and fellow first responders gathered at the Giant Center in Hershey to celebrate the life of Lt. William Lebo.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Friday, the life of fallen Lebanon City Police Lieutenant William Lebo was remembered and celebrated at a service at the Giant Center in Hershey.

“There’s a movie line somewhere that says I would rather have 30 minutes of wonderful than a lifetime of nothing special. I was blessed to have 14 years of wonderful," said Lora Lebo, William Lebo's wife.

In a heart wrenching eulogy, Lora Lebo remembered her husband.

She shared stories of their marriage and the time they spent together.

“Sundays were for quiet time," she said. "I think I’ll miss the Sundays the most”

The couple met 24 years ago.

On their first date in 2009, William Lebo asked Lora to marry him.

“He said he wanted to lock me down before I found someone else," she said. "I just knew he was my person”

Lt. Lebo was tragically shot and killed while responding to a break-in at a home in Lebanon last week.

On Friday morning, his body was escorted by a motorcade of fellow first responders from Christman Funeral Home in Lebanon, past his police department one last time, before making its way to the Giant Center, where his extraordinary life was celebrated.

“Bill always had a certain way with words," said Lt. Eric Sims of the Lebanon City Police Department. “Bill also had a larger than life personality and could be quite eccentric at times.”

Sims also shared memories of the beloved lieutenant who he learned from and called a friend.

“He was a great shift leader,” said Sims. “He would invite his guys out to ride around the streets of Lebanon in his Model T and he would take us to the local diner but he always picked up the check.”

Hymns, prayers and Bible verses brought a semblance of peace and comfort to those in attendance.

“Bill would also be so incredibly grateful for the support and love being shown by the community. He truly loved to serve for the last 40 years,” said Sims.