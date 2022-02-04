Lebanon City Police start card collection box for family of Lt. William Lebo

The collection box is located in the lobby of the Lebanon City Police Department building at 400 South 8th Street.

Almost one week after Lieutenant William Lebo of the Lebanon City Police Department was shot in the line of duty, community members continue to show support for his family and fellow officers.

On Wednesday, April 6, Lebanon City Police posted on its Facebook account that a drop box is now available in the lobby of the police department for anyone who wants to send a card to Lebo's family or other officers.

The department is located at 400 S. 8th Street in Lebanon.

The department said a collection box for cards was highly requested by the community in the aftermath of the shooting on Thursday, March 31, that killed Lebo and left two other officers injured.

The Facebook post also offered another thank you to locals for their continued support.

"The Lebanon City Police Department would like to thank our community for the outpour of love and support," the department wrote.

Officials also noted a donation service "that will go directly to the officers and their families" will be made available to the public soon.