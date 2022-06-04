Nonprofit group will auction off hand-carved duck decoy to raise funds for families of Lt. William Lebo and injured Lebanon Police officers

All proceeds will go to the families of Lebo, who died in the line of duty on March 31, and of officers Derek Underkoffler and Ryan Adams, who were injured.

JONESTOWN, Pa. — A local nonprofit group is auctioning off a hand-crafted duck decoy to raise funds for the families of fallen Lebanon City Police officer Lt. William Lebo and the other first responders that were injured in a shooting on March 31.

The Swatara Creek Chapter of Delta Waterfoul said it will auction off the decoy Saturday at its annual banquet to honor Thin Blue Line and the Lebanon Police Department.

The ducks are carved and painted by Matt Kneisley. All proceeds raised from the sale of the decoy will be donated to the families of Lebo, who died in the line of duty, and Lebanon Police officers Derek Underkoffler and Ryan Adams, who both sustained injuries during the incident, the organization said.

Underkoffler and Adams are both recovering.

Lebo was scheduled to retire from the police department on May 1 after 40 years of service. He will be honored at a celebration of life ceremony Friday, April 8, at Hershey's Giant Center.

"We at Swatara Creek Chapter Delta Waterfowl want to honor our fallen first responders and give back to their families," the organization said on its Facebook page.

The banquet will be held Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Royal Oaks Golf Course at 3350 Oak St. in Lebanon.

Tickets cost $15 for youths, $50 for singles and $75 for couples.

In addition to a dinner ticket, attendees can also purchase a $200 Decoy Raffle Package, which includes a chance to win a Joey Jobes Black Duck Decoy and $300 worth of raffle tickets. Supplies are limited.