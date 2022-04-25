Multi-vehicle crash on Route 283 injures 3, closes eastbound lanes

The crash reportedly involves a tractor trailer and five other vehicles, according to Fritzi Schreffler, with PennDOT.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 283 has injured three people and closed eastbound lanes between the Salunga exit and the Landisville exit in Lancaster County Monday morning.

Eastbound lanes are reportedly closed, and there is a shoulder closure on the westbound inner lane that is causing a backlog on the westbound side.