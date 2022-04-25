x
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 283 injures 3, closes eastbound lanes

The crash reportedly involves a tractor trailer and five other vehicles, according to Fritzi Schreffler, with PennDOT.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 283 has injured three people and closed eastbound lanes between the Salunga exit and the Landisville exit in Lancaster County Monday morning. 

The crash reportedly involves a tractor trailer and five other vehicles, according to Fritzi Schreffler, a spokesperson for PennDOT. 

Eastbound lanes are reportedly closed, and there is a shoulder closure on the westbound inner lane that is causing a backlog on the westbound side. 

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

