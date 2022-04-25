3 people injured in multi-vehicle crash involving school bus in Lancaster

The crash occurred at 8:11 a.m. at the intersection of Walnut Street and Pleasure Road, emergency dispatch said Monday.

LANCASTER, Pa. — At least three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Lancaster Monday morning, according to emergency dispatch accounts.

It reportedly involved a school bus, an SUV, and a car.

The SUV sustained heavy damage, according to accounts from the scene. The school bus was on its side, while the car suffered front-end damage.

A Lancaster Police spokesperson later confirmed that two of the people injured were adults who were riding on the bus. The extent of their injuries was not immediately available.

The third person injured was the operator of one of the other vehicles involved, the spokesperson said.