Arjun Subba-Guragai died from the fatal injuries he sustained in the crash, police said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning.

On April 23, Arjun Subba-Guragai, 21, was driving east on Route 283 in Londonderry Township when he left the roadway and struck a pole in the median, state police said.

Subba-Guragai described as the only person involved by police, died from the fatal injuries he sustained in the crash.