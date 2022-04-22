Vehicle crashes into home in York on Friday morning

The home on E. Philadelphia St. in York suffered visible damage after being struck on Friday morning.

YORK, Pa. — A York home was left damaged after a car struck it early Friday morning.

Authorities say the car crashed into the home on E. Philadelphia St. around 7:00 a.m. on April 22.

No one was injured in the crash, but it appeared a hole was left in the side of the home in what appeared to be a basement area. Broken pipes could also be seen from the hole.

The car was towed from the scene, and the driver could be seen retrieving his items.