Vehicle crashes into home in York on Friday morning

YORK, Pa. — A York home was left damaged after a car struck it early Friday morning.
Authorities say the car crashed into the home on E. Philadelphia St. around 7:00 a.m. on April 22.
No one was injured in the crash, but it appeared a hole was left in the side of the home in what appeared to be a basement area. Broken pipes could also be seen from the hole.
The car was towed from the scene, and the driver could be seen retrieving his items.
It's unclear what caused the crash or if any charges will be filed.