PennDOT urges caution ahead of upcoming roadway hazards

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT is reminding drivers to stay safe and be mindful of roadway hazards this fall.

Wet leaves, fog, sun glare and frost are all common driving hazards that drivers can avoid when taking the proper steps.

Wet leaves on the roadway can act as slippery as ice. Additionally, they can obscure traffic lines and other pavement markings. Drivers should slow down and use extra caution on leaf-covered roadways, according to officials with PennDOT.

When driving in fog, motorists should use low-beam headlights since the high-beam setting creates glare and reduces visibility. Not only do headlights enhance the visibility of cars, but state law also requires headlights to be on when windshield wipers are on.

Sun glare can be particularly problematic during sunrise and sunset, which is happening earlier and earlier. To prepare for glares, drivers should keep a pair of sunglasses on-hand, remove clutter from their sun visor and keep the inside of their windshield clean.

Drivers should also pay close attention to morning frost and icy spots on roadways, particularly on bridges, overpasses and shaded areas on roadways.

PennDOT also offers the following driving tips for fall travelers:

Increase your following distance in severe weather, at dusk and dawn and when in an area with wet leaves. If you are being tailgated, let the other driver pass.

Check your vehicle's headlights, taillights and turn signals to ensure they are working properly since darkness will be a part of many driver's morning and/or evening commutes. Make sure you turn on your headlights as the sunlight fades.

Have your vehicle's heating and wiper systems checked to ensure they are working properly.

Be sure you have tires with sufficient tread depth in case of early-season snow.

Autumn also brings an increase in deer activity. PennDOT is reminding drivers to watch carefully for deer darting across and along roadways.

Fall marks deer's breeding season, and deer pay less attention to roadways as they travel greater distances to find a mate.

By following a few safety tips, motorists and outdoor enthusiasts can help reduce the possibility of being involved in a crash with a deer. Remember to: