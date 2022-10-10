New bicycle program launches in Harrisburg

The bikes operate like many other bike share programs, where you can take one out for a small fee and return it to any other station across the city.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — There's a new transportation option for those interested in Harrisburg.

The Susquecycle Regional Bikeshare launched Monday, Oct. 10 for those in the city.

Thirty-six bikes will be available at six locations in Harrisburg this year. A map of the locations can be found here.

The bikes operate like many other bike share programs, where you can take the bike out for a small fee of $1.50 for 30 minutes, and return it to any other station across the city.

Customers can also choose to purchase a regional membership, which costs $25 annually and includes unlimited 30-minute trips.

Designed from a partnership between the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission and Tandem Mobility, the bikes provide additional travel options for those interested in exploring Harrisburg.

"It provides a lot of benefits for communities. We're always looking to improve the overall health and vitality of our communities as well as expand transportation choices for residents and visitors. This bike share does just that," said Andrew Bomberger, the transportation planning coordinator with the City of Harrisburg.