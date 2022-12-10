The 107th Dillsburg Farmers Fair kicks off this week

The Dillsburg community and visitors from all over will be welcomed with familiar favorites all week long.

DILLSBURG, Pa. — The 107th year of the Dillsburg Farmers Fair kicked off Monday, and will run through Oct. 15.

The Dillsburg community and visitors from all over will be welcomed with familiar favorites all week long.

The fair kicked off with an opening ceremony and remarks from Dillsburg Farmers Fair president, Al Kauffman. Later that evening, the Farmers Fair Queen was crowned for the week.

Events for the rest of the fair include:

Farming and baked good displays

Ice Cream Churn-Off

Cross Cut Saw Competition

Antique Tractor Display

Antique Car Show

Craft Fair

The streets of Dillsburg will be transformed and filled to the brim with food trucks, classic cars, and vendors for the whole community to enjoy.

A children's parade will take place on Oct. 14, and the Fantastic Parade on Oct. 15.

Ralph Miller, the public relations manager for the Dillsburg Farmers Fair, said that this weeklong event would not be possible without the help of volunteers and local businesses in the community.

Miller also said that Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings are the busiest times and largest crowds at the fair, and to plan travels accordingly.

A calendar for all the events this year can be found here.