Paving scheduled next week on Route 222 in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Paving is scheduled next week on Route 222 in the City of Lancaster.

Prince Street will be repaved from Aug. 23 through Aug. 27 starting at 6:30 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. each day.

Lane restrictions will be in place and motorists should expect delays. Parking will be permitted in the business district during non-work hours and Friday night through Sunday evening.

This paving work is part of a larger project that involves base replacement, milling, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 222 from East Frederick Street to Greenwood Avenue.

This project is expected to be completed by the end of October.