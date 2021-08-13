Lane changes, closures on tap for two PA Turnpike tunnels in Franklin County

Maintenance on the Kittatinny and Blue Mountain tunnels in Franklin County will be performed daily from August 16-September 16, Turnpike officials say.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Traffic shifts and lane restrictions in the area of the Kittatinny and Blue Mountain tunnels on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be in place beginning Monday and running through mid-September, the Turnpike Commission said Friday.

Traffic shifts are slated for certain weekdays from August 16 through September 16, Turnpike officials said in a press release.

The tunnels are located in Franklin County between the Willow Hill Interchange (Exit 189) and the Blue Mountain Interchange (Exit 201).

The planned, daily traffic restrictions are needed for workers to safely perform annual tunnel maintenance and will occur weather permitting, Turnpike officials said.

Eastbound tunnel closures will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from Aug. 16 until Aug. 26. During that time, traffic will crossover to the westbound tunnels and will be bi-directional, according to Turnpike officials.

Westbound tunnel closures will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, from Sept. 7 until Sept. 16. Traffic will crossover to the eastbound tunnels and will be bi-directional, Turnpike officials said.

"Motorists should be alert and drive with extreme caution in these areas," the Turnpike's press release said. "It is imperative vehicles slow down to posted speed limits when entering the traffic shifts into the tunnels.