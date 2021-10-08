Lane restrictions lifted on John Harris Memorial Bridge, PennDOT says

Maintenance work has been finished on the bridge, which carries Interstate 83 over the Susquehanna River between Harrisburg and Lemoyne.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Traffic is once again flowing normally on the John Harris Memorial Bridge after the completion of maintenance work on the span, which carries Interstate 83 over the Susquehanna River between Harrisburg and Lemoyne in Dauphin and Cumberland counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

Motorists will no longer encounter the daytime lane restrictions that were in place for this work, PennDOT said.

But there's additional repair work scheduled for the bridge later this summer or in early autumn; the public will be notified once plans are finalized.

JD Eckman, Inc. is the district bridge maintenance contractor.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.