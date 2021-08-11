Overnight lane closures planned for Interstate 83/Route 851 interchange in Shrewsbury Township

The on- and off-ramps for I-83 South will be closed overnight Sunday, while the ramps for I-83 North will close between Monday and Tuesday, PennDOT says.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The southbound on- and off-ramps from Interstate 83 South to Route 851 in Shrewsbury Township, York County will be closed overnight on Sunday, so that workers can complete final paving at the newly installed diverging diamond interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said this week.

Weather permitting, the southbound ramps at Exit 4 of I-83 South will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday, PennDOT said.

Motorists on Route 851 can access southbound I-83 by traveling north on I-83 to Exit 8/Glen Rock to south on I-83. Motorists on southbound I-83 wishing to access Exit 4 from north of the interchange should take Exit 8/Glen Rock to westbound Route 216 to southbound Susquehanna Trail.

The northbound I-83 off- and on-ramps will be closed from 9 PM Monday, August 16, to 5 AM Tuesday, August 17, PennDOT added.

Motorists on Route 851 can access northbound I-83 by traveling north on Susquehanna Trail to eastbound Route 216, to Exit 8/Glen Rock and northbound I-83.

Motorists on northbound I-83 wishing to access Exit 4 from south of the interchange should continue north to Exit 8/Glen Rock, then travel south on I-83 to Exit 4.

This work is part of a $29.9 million Diverging Diamond Interchange construction contract awarded to Kinsley Construction, Inc. The project includes replacement of the northbound and southbound bridges that carry I-83 over Route 851 with two-span structures that will allow enough clearance for Route 851 to be widened to four lanes and realigned into the DDI configuration.

Work under this contract will also lengthen and reconstruct the on and off ramps within the interchange and replace the culvert that carries Deer Creek beneath the interchange.