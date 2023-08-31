Pa. Chamber Dinner featuring Bradley Cooper postponed to December

The 39th annual Pa. Chamber Dinner featuring Oscar-nominated Bradley Cooper and country singer Gabby Barrett will be postponed to December for "logistical purposes."

Organizers cited "logistical purposes" as their reasoning for the postponement in an announcement on Aug. 30. The dinner, originally scheduled for Oct. 2, will now take place on Dec. 14. It will still be held at the Hershey Lodge.

“Hershey, Pennsylvania is going to be rocking on December 14, 2023, as the PA Chamber is excited to welcome home Bradley Cooper and Gabby Barrett for this year’s can’t miss event,” Pa. Chamber President and CEO Luke Bernstein said. “Working with Bradley and Gabby, we are incredibly excited to partner with two of Pennsylvania’s most accomplished natives to celebrate the Keystone State and showcase all that PA has to offer.”

The 39th annual Chamber Dinner’s “Celebration of Pennsylvania” will feature a fireside chat with Cooper, who was born and raised outside of Philadelphia. And, for the first time in Pa. Chamber Dinner history, the program will feature a musical performance by another Pennsylvania native – award-winning and multi-platinum recording artist Gabby Barrett, who was born and raised in the Pittsburgh area.

Cooper, a nine-time Oscar nominee, will next appear in "Maestro," a story he co-wrote and is directing, producing and starring in. The film is a towering love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, "Maestro" at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love, Chamber Dinner organizers said.

Cooper made his directorial debut with the Oscar-nominated film "A Star is Born," which he co-wrote, produced, and starred in. "A Star is Born" was nominated for eight Academy Awards. He has also starred in an extensive number of films.

Cooper graduated with honors in the English program at Georgetown University. After moving to New York City, he obtained his Masters in the Fine Arts program at the Actors Studio Drama School.