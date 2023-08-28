Trans-Siberian Orchestra set for holiday performance at GIANT Center

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to Hershey this holiday season.
The orchestra will be performing at the GIANT Center on Dec. 15 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with its showcase of "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - The Best of TSO & more."
According to the press release, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is ready to spread rock vibes through its annual holiday tour, with this year promising a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition.
The tour will feature stops at 62 cities, including Hershey.
For more information or to purchase tickets, you can visit Hershey Entertainment's website here.