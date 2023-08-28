Trans-Siberian Orchestra set for holiday performance at GIANT Center

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return to the GIANT Center with two performances of "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - The Best of TSO & More."

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is returning to Hershey this holiday season.

The orchestra will be performing at the GIANT Center on Dec. 15 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. with its showcase of "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve - The Best of TSO & more."

According to the press release, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is ready to spread rock vibes through its annual holiday tour, with this year promising a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition.

The tour will feature stops at 62 cities, including Hershey.