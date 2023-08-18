'Spamilton: An American Parody' will bring its side-splitting musical comedy to Penn State York's Pullo Center on Sept. 22

A hilarious sendup of everyone's favorite Broadway blockbusters, 'Spamilton' is directed by theater legend Gerard Alessandrini.

YORK, Pa. — The Pullo Center at Penn State York will present the hit musical comedy "Spamilton: An American Parody" at The Pullo Center on Sept. 22, the entertainment venue announced.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now to the general public. Those interesting in purchasing tickets can visit ThePulloCenter.com or call 717-505-8900.

Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit "Forbidden Broadway" and performed by a versatile cast of eight, "Spamilton: An American Parody" is a side-splitting new musical parody, the Center said. It's a crash course of everyone’s favorite Broadway blockbusters, including celebrity satires, pop culture zings accompanied with hip-hop on the piano.

After tearing it up in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and London, "Spamilton: An American Parody" will stage a singing, dancing, comedy revolution in York, the Center said.

“Hip-hop, Broadway showtunes, Viennese waltzes — is there anything this guy can’t write? No, not 'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, but Gerard Alessandrini, whose ingenious parody 'Spamilton' simultaneously salutes and sends up Miranda and his signature musical," Variety critic Marilyn Stasio said in her review of the show.

Ben Brantley of The New York Times said, “This smart, silly, and often convulsively funny thesis, performed by a motor-mouthed cast that is fluent in many tongues, is the work of that eminent specialist in Broadway anatomy, pathology, and gossip, Gerard Alessandrini.”

Alessandrini, who is the show's creator, writer and director, is a theater veteran who won a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre, along with many other accolades.