Labor Day 2023: Here are events happening in central Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Labor Day will be celebrated on Sept. 4 this year.

The annual federal holiday falls on the first Monday in September and recognizes the contributions the working class has made to the United States by providing a day off for many laborers.

Here is a list of events and ways to recognize Labor Day 2023 over the weekend and on Monday. (If you don't see yours on the list and would like it added, e-mail us at news@fox43.com):

Dauphin County

The Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey will host country rock artist Cody Ross Smith for free live music on their patio on Labor Day from 2 to 5 p.m. Outside food and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed, but attendees cannot bring in alcoholic beverages. The vineyard is located at 598 Schoolhouse Road in Middletown.

Franklin County

In honor of Labor Day, Totem Poll Playhouse will offer "pay what you can" performances of their current show, "On Golden Pond" on Saturday, Sept. 2. Any unsold seats for the 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. showings will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis for purchase in any amount that playgoers can afford. The pay what you can tickets will be available two hours before the show and must be purchased in person. Full-price tickets can be reserved ahead of time online or by calling 717-352-2164.

Lancaster County

The Hempfield recCenter will host a flea market at Amos Herr Park, 1756 Nissley Rd. in Landisville, on Labor Day. The event is free to attend and open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. Featuring over 100 vendors, this community flea market will be stockpiled with everything from vintage clothing to handmade crafts to food trucks.

York County

The carnival spans the entire Labor Day weekend, opening at 4 p.m. on Aug. 31 and closing at 10 p.m. on Labor Day. The fair will be held at Union Fire & Hose Co. #1, located at 30 E. Canal St. in Dover. Each day of the fair features different meals and live music.

This food truck festival will be held in York's Penn Park (100 W. College Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3. The entire park will be filled with approximately 40 food trucks, local merchants, live music and activities. There will also be a "Treasure Island" area for those 21 and older to purchase alcoholic beverages. The event is free to attend; participants merely need to pay for the items they purchase from vendors. What the Food Trucks will be held rain or shine.

The Fishing Derby is open to children ages 1 to 15. It will take place at Kiwanis Lake in York, with registration starting at 8 a.m. and fishing from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Winners in each age group (1-8 and 9-15) will be announced immediately after the fishing ends.

This family-friendly celebration will be held at Kiwanis Lake from 4 to 9 p.m. on Labor Day, with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. There also will be bounce houses, a foam pit, petting zoo, face painting, food vendors, live music and more.