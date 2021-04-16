Top trending summer vacation destinations | Travel Smart

Here is a look at some of the top destinations people are booking for vacations this summer.

As many are thinking about planning a summer vacation, the top destinations are reportedly already filling up with reservations.

Recently, Vacationrenter.com ranked the top trending destinations where people are booking vacations this summer.

Here is a look at some of the top 10 locations:

The park is trending for hiking, camping, and of course, Old Faithful, says Vacationrenter.com.

It could serve as a great place for a digital detox as the park service warns that cell service is spotty at best.

Masks are required when social distancing is not possible.

If you've saved up your vacation funds from the past year, Maui could be a fit for you.

You can relax in paradise or enjoy a variety of water related activities.

Hawaii does still require a negative test before departing for any of the islands if you want to bypass a mandatory 10-day-quarantine.

Of course, Ocean City is a top trend due to the beach, boardwalk, fishing and golfing!

Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Gatlinburg has made a name for itself as a must visit mountain town that is complete with mountain coasters, aerial tram cars, a sky lift, and rope courses high in the mountains.

On the ground, you can check out the aquarium, museums, mini-golf and more.

There are no travel restrictions in place and Florida, and it offers warm weather and beaches!

While the state encourages masks and social distancing, this is not a requirement.

This is Vacationrenter.com's top destination and is also named one of the top 10 family beaches in the United States.