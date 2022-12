Swatara Township Police Department is currently searching for Manjilla Gurung, 15.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Swatara Township Police Department is looking to find a 15-year-old Central Dauphin East Middle School student.

Manjilla Gurung rode the bus to school on Dec. 19, but never entered the school building.

Gurung was reported absent by the administration and never returned home after the school day concluded.