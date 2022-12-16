Harrisburg Police receiving $3.3 million in state grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Thursday, the Wolf administration announced the distribution of $170 million in grants to improve public safety and support local law enforcement.
Over 220 police departments and district attorneys' offices throughout Pennsylvania are being awarded with grant money.
Harrisburg City Police already has a shopping list of items to improve public safety. With the department receiving more than $3.3 million in state grants, Deputy Chief of Police Dennis Sorensen says the city is preparing to use the money to help support local police.
“There were a lot of good opportunities to enhance our technology, add positions within the Bureau of Police, to better go out and fight gun violence on the street," said Chief Sorensen.
The grant money comes from two new programs administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency: the Local Law Enforcement Support Program (LLES) and Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution Program (GIVIP).
The City of Harrisburg will use money to give officers body cameras, license plate readers and laser scanners for crime scenes. Money will also be used to purchase "Shot Spotter" technology to better fight gun violence.
“A gun shot will go off in an area of the city where the system has been set up to help dispatchers pinpoint where it’s coming from and get officers to that location to find the crime scene, and potentially find victims to save their lives," said Chief Sorensen.
Chief Sorensen says the grants will also purchase doorbell cameras and porch lights for people to use at their homes. Additional funds will help create a mental health wellness program for Harrisburg police officers.
“Developing that program is part of the overall strategy to better get the officers suited for the rigors of this job," said Chief Sorensen.
He hopes the new programs and technology will enhance officer and resident safety.
“The goal of the grants is to make Harrisburg a city where you can live, work and play," said Chief Sorensen.
The $3.3 million grant places Harrisburg among the highest earners of grants in Pennsylvania.
Here is a list of local law enforcement agencies that are receiving grants:
Local Law Enforcement Support Program (LLESP) Grants
Adams County:
- Conewago Township, $70,599
- Eastern Adams Regional Police Department, $109,852
- Gettysburg Borough, $126,593
- Littlestown Borough, $126,254
Cumberland County:
- Carlisle Borough, $1.08 million
- East Pennsboro Township, $68,750
- Lower Allen Township, $83,326
- North Middleton Township, $41,441
Dauphin County:
- Derry Township, $115,008
- Harrisburg City, $2.2 million
- Highspire Borough, $65,078
- Lower Paxton Township, $874,973
- Lower Swatara Township, $102,716
- Middletown Borough, $41,562
- Penbrook Borough, $210,238
- Steelton Borough, $105,712
- Susquehanna Township, $1.06 million
- Swatara Township, $549,016
Lancaster County:
- East Cocalico Township, $114,861
- Lancaster City, $4 million
- Lancaster County Commissioners, $94,185
- New Holland Borough, $119,136
- Pequea Township, $40,964
Lebanon County:
- Lebanon City, $1.16 million
- North Cornwall Township, $40,478
- North Lebanon Township, $66,709
- Palmyra Borough, $96,491
York County:
- Newberry Township, $163,600
- York City, $1.09 million
Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution Program (GIVIP) Grants
Cumberland County:
- Cumberland County Commissioners, $1.5 million
Dauphin County:
- Harrisburg City, $1.26 million
- Pennbrook Borough, $191,325
Lebanon County:
- Lebanon County Commissioners, $207,411
York County:
- York County Commissioners, $1.5 million