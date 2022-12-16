Harrisburg Police receiving $3.3 million in state grants

The money is coming from two programs administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Thursday, the Wolf administration announced the distribution of $170 million in grants to improve public safety and support local law enforcement.

Over 220 police departments and district attorneys' offices throughout Pennsylvania are being awarded with grant money.

Harrisburg City Police already has a shopping list of items to improve public safety. With the department receiving more than $3.3 million in state grants, Deputy Chief of Police Dennis Sorensen says the city is preparing to use the money to help support local police.

“There were a lot of good opportunities to enhance our technology, add positions within the Bureau of Police, to better go out and fight gun violence on the street," said Chief Sorensen.

The grant money comes from two new programs administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency: the Local Law Enforcement Support Program (LLES) and Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution Program (GIVIP).

The City of Harrisburg will use money to give officers body cameras, license plate readers and laser scanners for crime scenes. Money will also be used to purchase "Shot Spotter" technology to better fight gun violence.

“A gun shot will go off in an area of the city where the system has been set up to help dispatchers pinpoint where it’s coming from and get officers to that location to find the crime scene, and potentially find victims to save their lives," said Chief Sorensen.

Chief Sorensen says the grants will also purchase doorbell cameras and porch lights for people to use at their homes. Additional funds will help create a mental health wellness program for Harrisburg police officers.

“Developing that program is part of the overall strategy to better get the officers suited for the rigors of this job," said Chief Sorensen.

He hopes the new programs and technology will enhance officer and resident safety.

“The goal of the grants is to make Harrisburg a city where you can live, work and play," said Chief Sorensen.

The $3.3 million grant places Harrisburg among the highest earners of grants in Pennsylvania.

Here is a list of local law enforcement agencies that are receiving grants:

Local Law Enforcement Support Program (LLESP) Grants

Adams County:

Conewago Township, $70,599

Eastern Adams Regional Police Department, $109,852

Gettysburg Borough, $126,593

Littlestown Borough, $126,254

Cumberland County:

Carlisle Borough, $1.08 million

East Pennsboro Township, $68,750

Lower Allen Township, $83,326

North Middleton Township, $41,441

Dauphin County:

Derry Township , $115,008

$115,008 Harrisburg City, $2.2 million

Highspire Borough, $65,078

Lower Paxton Township, $874,973

Lower Swatara Township, $102,716

Middletown Borough, $41,562

Penbrook Borough, $210,238

Steelton Borough, $105,712

Susquehanna Township, $1.06 million

Swatara Township, $549,016

Lancaster County:

East Cocalico Township, $114,861

Lancaster City, $4 million

Lancaster County Commissioners, $94,185

New Holland Borough, $119,136

Pequea Township, $40,964

Lebanon County:

Lebanon City, $1.16 million

North Cornwall Township, $40,478

North Lebanon Township, $66,709

Palmyra Borough, $96,491

York County:

Newberry Township, $163,600

York City, $1.09 million

Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution Program (GIVIP) Grants

Cumberland County:

Cumberland County Commissioners, $1.5 million

Dauphin County:

Harrisburg City, $1.26 million

Pennbrook Borough, $191,325

Lebanon County:

Lebanon County Commissioners, $207,411

York County: