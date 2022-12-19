Cultural children's Christmas party held at John Harris High School

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A holiday party in Harrisburg "decked the halls" while giving a Latin and Hispanic cultural experience.
Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania hosted a children's Christmas party at John Harris High School on Dec. 18. The afternoon was filled with music, gifts, and plenty of holiday cheer.
On top of the typical seasonal festivities, the event also highlighted certain Latin and Hispanic traditions.
While people are facing many challenges this holiday season, organizers say this event was vital for the community.
"After three years of the pandemic, we are able to come back and people are eager. Inflation has hit a lot of people, but I see that they are just coming to celebrate and share. This is really a day of giving, and we are so proud of the 150 volunteers this year, and that we are able to show the care that we have in the community," said President of Estamos Unidos de Pennsylvania Hector Ortiz.
This was the 21st year that Estamos Unidos organized the Christmas party for families in the Harrisburg area.